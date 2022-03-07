Notre Dame, Ohio State each have two hockey players named as finalists for 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award

Ten NCAA men’s hockey student-athletes who excel both on and off the ice were selected as finalists today for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 20 candidates announced earlier in the season.

Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 28. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in April in Boston.

2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Finalists

Nick Blankenburg, Michigan

Wyatt Bongiovanni, Quinnipiac

Zach Driscoll, North Dakota

Quinn Preston, Ohio State

Will Riedell, Ohio State

Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame

Spencer Stastney, Notre Dame

Colin Theisen, Arizona State

Sammy Walker, Minnesota

Taylor Ward, Omaha