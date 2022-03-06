Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, March 4-6

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 28 fared in games over the weekend of March 4-6.

No. 1 Minnesota State (33-5-0)

03/04/2022 – St. Thomas 2 at No. 1 Minnesota State 3 (CCHA Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/05/2022 – St. Thomas 2 at No. 1 Minnesota State 8 (CCHA Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 2 Minnesota (23-11-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 Denver (25-8-1)

03/04/2022 – No. 3 Denver 5 at Colorado College 0

03/05/2022 – Colorado College 2 at No. 3 Denver 5

No. 4 North Dakota (22-12-1)

03/04/2022 – No. 4 North Dakota 5 at No. 20 Omaha 4 (OT)

03/05/2022 – No. 4 North Dakota 1 at No. 20 Omaha 4

No. 5 Michigan (27-9-1)

03/04/2022 – Michigan State 1 at No. 5 Michigan 4 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/05/2022 – Michigan State 0 at No. 5 Michigan 8 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 6 Quinnipiac (28-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 7 Notre Dame (27-10-0)

03/04/2022 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 7 Notre Dame 1 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/05/2022 – Wisconsin 2 at No. 7 Notre Dame 3 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/06/2022 – Wisconsin 2 at No. 7 Notre Dame 4 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 8 Western Michigan (22-10-1)

03/04/2022 – Miami 3 at No. 8 Western Michigan 5

03/05/2022 – Miami 0 at No. 8 Western Michigan 3

No. 9 Massachusetts (19-12-2)

03/04/2022 – No. 9 Massachusetts 1 at Boston College 2

03/05/2022 – Boston College 4 at No. 9 Massachusetts 3

No. 10 St. Cloud State (18-12-4)

03/04/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

03/05/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (17-15-4)

03/04/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

03/05/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 12 Ohio State (22-13-2)

03/04/2022 – Penn State 3 at No. 12 Ohio State 4 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/05/2022 – Penn State 3 at No. 12 Ohio State 2 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/06/2022 – Penn State 2 at No. 12 Ohio State 1 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 13 Northeastern (24-11-1)

03/01/2022 – No. 13 Northeastern 0 at Vermont 1

03/04/2022 – RV Merrimack 1 at No. 13 Northeastern 6

03/05/2022 – No. 13 Northeastern 1 at RV Merrimack 0

No. 14 Boston University (19-12-3)

03/04/2022 – No. 14 Boston University 5 at Maine 1

03/05/2022 – No. 14 Boston University 1 at Maine 8

No. 15 Michigan Tech (21-11-3)

03/04/2022 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Michigan Tech 3 (OT, CCHA Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/05/2022 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Michigan Tech 3 (2OT, CCHA Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 16 UMass Lowell (20-9-3)

03/04/2022 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 6 at New Hampshire 3

03/05/2022 – New Hampshire 0 at No. 16 UMass Lowell 1

No. 17 Cornell (17-8-4)

Did not play.

No. 18 Clarkson (19-9-6)

Did not play.

No. 19 Providence (21-13-2)

03/04/2022 – U.S. Under-18 Team* 4 at No. 19 Providence 5

No. 20 Omaha (21-15-0)

03/04/2022 – No. 4 North Dakota 5 at No. 20 Omaha 4 (OT)

03/05/2022 – No. 4 North Dakota 1 at No. 20 Omaha 4

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll