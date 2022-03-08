After no championship since 2019, women’s college hockey Division III national tournament returns with 10-team field for 2022

The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the 10 teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III women’s national tournament.

Of the 10 teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic berths as winners of their conference championship. Three schools were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

WOMEN’S D-III BRACKET

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Gustavus Adolphus

New England Hockey Conference, Elmira

New England Small College Athletic Conference, Middlebury

Northeast Women’s Hockey League, Plattsburgh

United Collegiate Hockey Conference, Nazareth

Women’s Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, Aurora

The three institutions selected from Pool C were Colby, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 9 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 12. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. First-round games will be played at 7 p.m. local time. Quarterfinal-round games will be played at 3 p.m. local time.

The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 12, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 18 and the third-place game and championship game March 19.

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minn., to win its seventh overall national championship. The 2020 and 2021 championships were not contested due to COVID-19.