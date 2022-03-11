Harvard scores three late goals to force OT before Jack Donato wins it in OT, 4-3, over Rensselaer; No. 5 North Dakota survives, 2-1, against Colorado College; RIT scores game’s only goal in OT for 1-0 win over SHU

The Harvard Crimson dug itself a seemingly insurmountable hole late in its best-of-three quarterfinal series with Rensselaer, going down 3-0 with less than four minutes remaining.

But Marshall Rifal’s goal at 16:18 of the third started a rally and Ryan Siedem and Matthew Coronato each tallied in the closing two minutes, the equalizer coming with just 15 seconds left before Jack Donato’s redirect exactly two minutes into overtime completed a remarkable comeback as Harvard walked away with a 4-3 victory over RPI.

WINNER WINNER! Donato tips the shot past Watson 2:00 into OT and what a comeback for the Crimson!

Ture Linden scored twice for RPI before Rory Herrman’s goal at 2:07 of the third built what seemed would be a safe lead for the Engineers.

Other ECAC Quarterfinal scores

No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1 (Quinnipiac leads series, 1-0)

No. 18 Cornell 3, Colgate 1 (Cornell leads series, 1-0)

No. 17 Clarkson 3, Union 2 (OT – Clarkson leads series, 1-0)

No. 5 North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1 (UND leads series, 1-0)

Tyler Kleven’s goal at 12:54 of the middle frame broke a 1-1 tie and neither team would score again as North Dakota earned a 2-1 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal over Colorado College on Friday.

After a scoreless first period, the Fighting Hawks took a 1-0 lead at 2:25 of the second on a goal by Jake Sanderson. That lead, though, was short-lived as Jordan Biro evened the score just 72 seconds later.

Zach Driscoll needed just 15 saves to earn the victory in the low-scoring affair.

Other NCHC Quarterfinal scores

No. 7 Western Michigan 4, No. 19 Omaha 2 (WMU leads series, 1-0)

No. 3 Denver 5, Miami 2 (Denver leads series, 1-0)

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 9 St. Cloud State 2 (UMD leads series, 1-0)

RIT 1, Sacred Heart 0 (OT – RIT leads series, 1-0)

Despite being outshot, 11-1, RIT scored the game-winning goal on its only shot of overtime, a Danny Willett tally at 10:17 of the extra frame, as RIT earned a 1-0 victory to take a one-game lead in the best-of-three quarterfinal series in Atlantic Hockey.

Territorially, the Tigers controlled things early, outshooting the Pioneers, 14-7, in the first. But for the final two-plus periods, Sacred Heart enjoyed a 32-12 advantage in shots.

Tommy Scarfone earned the shutout victory for RIT, making 39 saves.

Other AHA Quarterfinal scores

Air Force 5, Army 4 (OT – AF leads series, 1-0)

Mercyhurst 2, Canisius 1 (2OT – Mercyhurst leads series, 1-0)

AIC 5, Bentley 2 (AIC leads series, 1-0)