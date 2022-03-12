Walker’s late goal lifts No. 2 Minnesota to B1G title date with Michigan; No. 11 Northeastern solidifies NCAA hopes with 3-2 win over BC; No. 6 Quinnipiac heading to Lake Placid after 2OT win vs. SLU

Sammy Walker’s goal with 2:39 remaining in regulation broke a 2-2 tie and gave top-seeded Minnesota a berth in the Big Ten title game, where it will face Michigan, a 2-1 victor over Notre Dame on Saturday.
The game winner is just so pretty. 🤌@GopherHockey x #B1GHockey pic.twitter.com/gSbtmrRxQU
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) March 13, 2022
Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe before the 27-second mark of the second. But Penn State had a response.
Tyler Paquette and Dylan Lugris each tallied late in the second to even the score.
Neither team generated much offense in the third, Penn State holding a 5-4 shot advantage. But Walker’s moment sets up a home game on Saturday with the Wolverines with a Big Ten title on the line.
Hockey East quarterfinals
Northeastern 3, Boston College 2
Northeastern, regular-season champions in Hockey East but still fighting for its NCAA life, jumped to a 3-0 lead through two periods and then held off a massive rally by the Eagles, earning a 3-2 victory to advance to the TD Garden and a date with Connecticut in Friday’s semifinals.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Justin Hryckowian and Sam Colangelo all scored in the second period to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead.
Sammy Snipes at it again 😈 #HowlinHuskies | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/yfHcMC9cS4
— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) March 13, 2022
But Boston College dominated the third. Drew Helleson scored on the power play at 8:29 and Marshall Warren drew the Eagles within a goal with 3:48 remaining.
BC pulled its goalie and had plenty of chances to even the game – BC held a 25-9 shot advantage in the third – but Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi was solid, stopping 46 shots to earn the win.
Other Hockey East quarterfinals
UMass Lowell 7, Merrimack 2
Connecticut 3, Boston University 1
Massachusetts 4, Providence 2
ECAC quarterfinals
Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 3 (2OT – Quinnipiac wins series, 2-0)
Saturday’s sole double overtime game was decided on a Desi Burger goal 8:09 into the second extra period as Quinnipinac rallied from 3-1 down to sweep St. Lawrence, two-games-to-none.
We will see you in Lake Placid!
Quinnipiac wins it in double overtime.
Desi Burgart with the winner. pic.twitter.com/Iw9a3dp7Cw
— peter piekarski (@PiekarskiPeter) March 13, 2022
Quinnipiac never led in the game, surrendering an early goal to Aleksi Peltonen in the first period.
Trailing 3-1 in the third, Brendan Less and Skyler Brind’Amour each scored in the middle of the third to knot the game at 3 and force overtime.
Other ECAC quarterfinals
Rensselaer 4, Harvard 3 (OT – Series tied, 1-1)
Colgate 4, Cornell 2 (Series tied, 1-1)
Clarkson 4, Union 3 (OT – Clarkson wins series, 2-0)
CCHA Semifinals
Minnesota State 8, Northern Michigan 1
Julian Napravnik scored a goal and added two assists to pace the Minnesota State offense and Dryden McKay stopped 20 shots as Minnesota State cruised to an 8-1 win and will host next weekend’s CCHA title game.
Back like he never left 😈 pic.twitter.com/MpJP8txwJP
— Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) March 13, 2022
Eight different players scored goals for the Mavericks, who are seeking just their second tournament title in five years despite winning their regular-season in all five seasons.
The Mavericks will face Bemidji State, which upset Michigan Tech, 5-2, on Saturday.
Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals
Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 1 (Mercyhurst wins series, 2-0)
Jonathan Bendorf and Rylee St. Onge each scored in the third period to break a 1-1, the final goal into an empty net, as Mercyhurst pulled a two-game upset over Canisius and will advance to the league semifinals in Utica, N.Y., next weekend.
St. Onge finished with two goals, having opened the scoring at 4:11 of the first. Ryan Miotto evened the game at 8:58 of the second.
SWEET VICTORY! pic.twitter.com/zqQ8g1rEaQ
— Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey (@HurstMensHockey) March 13, 2022
Kyle McClellan made 29 saves to earn the win for the Lakers.
Other Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals
Sacred Heart 3, RIT 1 (Series tied, 1-1)
Air Force 3, Army West Point 2 (OT – Air Force wins series, 2-0)
AIC 6, Bentley 2 (AIC wins series, 2-0)
NCHC quarterfinals
Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 3 (OT – UMD wins series, 2-0)
Noah Cates scored at 10:58 of overtime to complete a two-game sweep of St. Cloud State and set up a date with top-seed Denver in next Friday’s NCHC semifinals.
Captain Cates in OT! 🚨🐶
The Olympian sends @UMDMensHockey back to @SaintPaul with his 2nd of the night!#NCHChockey // #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/vEb0AZEHBB
— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) March 13, 2022
It was Cates’ second goal on the night who match opponent Nick Perbix with a pair of goals.
St. Cloud State, though out of the NCHC tournament, will still earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Other NCHC quarterfinals
Denver 5, Miami 1 (Denver wins series, 2-0)
Western Michigan 5, Omaha 4 (OT – WMU wins series, 2-0)
North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1 (North Dakota wins series, 2-0)