Omaha’s Smallidge earns 2022 NCHC postgraduate scholarship to further education after hockey career

Looking to further his education following his collegiate hockey career, Omaha senior defenseman Jason Smallidge has been selected the recipient of the 2022 NCHC postgraduate scholarship.

Smallidge becomes the fourth Maverick to earn the scholarship since it was founded in 2016.

Smallidge is set to graduate from the University of Nebraska Omaha in May with his degree in business finance, banking and financial markets, and investment and portfolio management. He also is minoring in real estate and land use economics. Smallidge has compiled a 3.92 grade-point average during his undergraduate career.

“We are honored to present the NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship to Jason Smallidge of Omaha,” said NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton in a statement. “Jason has certainly shown success in the classroom with a strong GPA and multiple majors and minors. We hope this scholarship can help further Jason’s business education and career path.”

Smallidge is a four-time member of the NCHC academic all-conference team and a four-time NCHC distinguished scholar-athlete, as well as a two-time Krampade/AHCA all-American scholar. In addition, he has made UNO’s Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List each year he’s been at Omaha.

Smallidge has suited up in 89 career games for the Mavericks, including more than 25 games each of his first three seasons. He has racked up 24 points in his career, including seven goals and 17 assists.

Off the ice, Smallidge has been involved in the Omaha community, volunteering at the local children’s hospital and Special Olympics, as well as serving as a youth hockey instructor.

“During the summer after my junior year, I underwent surgery on my wrist. After a long summer of learning to be ambidextrous to complete summer school, there were still complications with my wrist. I was told a full recovery would take 1-2 years. I was distraught because I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to play hockey again. This made me realize that hockey doesn’t last forever but an education does,” Smallidge wrote in his nomination. “This is why I want to pursue a master’s degree. I love hockey but due to injuries and an unknown future, I needed to dive deeper into my schoolwork.”

The NCHC’s postgraduate scholarship is funded by a grant from the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, which has also supported the NCHC by providing its office headquarters on the grounds of the Penrose House and helping cover the cost of the Penrose Cup. Smallidge’s scholarship award amount will be $7,500.

“The NCHC membership and board of directors are thankful for the support of Mr. Kyle Hybl and the El Pomar Foundation Board of Directors.” Fenton said. “Celebrating our student-athletes’ successes is a cornerstone of our conference and we are proud to share in this honor with El Pomar.”

To be eligible for the postgraduate scholarship, the student-athlete must be a senior on the official NCAA hockey roster with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, who plans to continue his academic studies beyond his undergraduate degree. The recipient must enroll in a postgraduate degree program within three years of receiving the scholarship to collect the financial aid.

The winner is chosen by a vote of the NCHC’s faculty athletics representatives from among the nominees submitted by each school’s FAR.

The NCHC will announce all of its other year-end individual award winners Thursday evening at the annual NCHC awards celebration.