After stellar regular season, Quinnipiac netminder Perets named 2022 ECAC Hockey player of year

ECAC Hockey has announced that the 2022 player of the year is Quinnipiac sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets.

He is the second consecutive Bobcat to earn this honor, following Odeen Tufto in 2021, and was also named goalie of the year on Tuesday.

Perets is the 12th goaltender in league history to be named player of the Year, dating back to 1961-62. He is the third Bobcat to be presented with this award.

One of the best goaltenders in not only the league, but the nation, Perets led all of NCAA hockey in save percentage (.955), GAA (0.82), and shutouts (11). He also eclipsed ECAC Hockey league-only records in all of these categories, putting together one of the best goaltending seasons in the history of the league.

Perets was a huge part of a Bobcat team that finished the season 17-4-1 in league play, earning the Cleary Cup and top seed in the postseason tournament.