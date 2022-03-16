Atlantic Hockey announces all-conference teams, all-rookie team for 2021-22 season

Atlantic Hockey announced Wednesday its 2021-22 all-Atlantic Hockey teams and the all-rookie team.

Regular-season champion AIC led all teams in selections with five players chosen. Air Force, Army West Point, Canisius, RIT and Sacred Heart each had three players chosen while Bentley, Holy Cross, Mercyhurst and Niagara each had one representative.

First Team

Chris Theodore, F, Sr., AIC

Colin Bilek, F, Sr., Army West Point

Will Calverley, F, Sr., RIT

Zak Galambos, D, Jr., AIC

Drew Bavaro, D, So., Bentley

Jacob Barczewski, G, Jr., Canisius

Second Team

Keaton Mastrodonato, F, Jr., Canisius

Neil Shea, F, Jr., Sacred Heart

Jake Stella, F, Jr., AIC

Anthony Firriolo, D, Jr., Army West Point

Logan Britt, D, Jr., Sacred Heart

Gavin Abric, G, So., Army West Point

Third Team

Braeden Tuck, F, Jr., Sacred Heart

Carson Briere, F, So., Mercyhurst

Ryan Leibold, F, Sr., Holy Cross

Brandon Koch, D, Jr., Air Force

David Melaragni, D, Jr., Canisius

Jake Kucharski, G, So., AIC

All-Rookie Team

Carter Wilkie, F, RIT

Clayton Cosentino, F, Air Force

Shane Ott, F, Niagara

Luis Lindner, D, AIC

Mitchell Digby, D, Air Force

Tommy Scarfone, G, RIT