Atlantic Hockey announces all-conference teams, all-rookie team for 2021-22 season

Atlantic Hockey announced Wednesday its 2021-22 all-Atlantic Hockey teams and the all-rookie team.
Regular-season champion AIC led all teams in selections with five players chosen. Air Force, Army West Point, Canisius, RIT and Sacred Heart each had three players chosen while Bentley, Holy Cross, Mercyhurst and Niagara each had one representative.
First Team
Chris Theodore, F, Sr., AIC
Colin Bilek, F, Sr., Army West Point
Will Calverley, F, Sr., RIT
Zak Galambos, D, Jr., AIC
Drew Bavaro, D, So., Bentley
Jacob Barczewski, G, Jr., Canisius
Second Team
Keaton Mastrodonato, F, Jr., Canisius
Neil Shea, F, Jr., Sacred Heart
Jake Stella, F, Jr., AIC
Anthony Firriolo, D, Jr., Army West Point
Logan Britt, D, Jr., Sacred Heart
Gavin Abric, G, So., Army West Point
Third Team
Braeden Tuck, F, Jr., Sacred Heart
Carson Briere, F, So., Mercyhurst
Ryan Leibold, F, Sr., Holy Cross
Brandon Koch, D, Jr., Air Force
David Melaragni, D, Jr., Canisius
Jake Kucharski, G, So., AIC
All-Rookie Team
Carter Wilkie, F, RIT
Clayton Cosentino, F, Air Force
Shane Ott, F, Niagara
Luis Lindner, D, AIC
Mitchell Digby, D, Air Force
Tommy Scarfone, G, RIT