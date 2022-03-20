Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, March 18-19

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of March 14 fared in games over the weekend of March 18-19.

No. 1 Minnesota State (35-5-0)

03/19/2022 – RV Bemidji State 1 at No. 1 Minnesota State 2 (OT, CCHA championship)

No. 2 Minnesota (24-12-0)

03/19/2022 – No. 4 Michigan 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 3 (Big Ten championship)

No. 3 Denver (27-9-1)

03/18/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 2 vs No. 3 Denver 0 (NCHC semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.)

No. 4 Michigan (29-9-1)

03/19/2022 – No. 4 Michigan 4 at No. 2 Minnesota 3 (Big Ten championship)

No. 5 North Dakota (24-13-1)

03/18/2022 – No. 7 Western Michigan 4 vs No. 5 North Dakota 2 (NCHC semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.)

No. 6 Quinnipiac (31-6-3)

03/18/2022 – RV Colgate 1 vs No. 6 Quinnipiac 3 (ECAC Hockey semifinal, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

03/19/2022 – No. 17 Harvard 3 vs No. 6 Quinnipiac 2 (OT, ECAC Hockey championship, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 7 Western Michigan (25-11-1)

03/18/2022 – No. 7 Western Michigan 4 vs No. 5 North Dakota 2 (NCHC semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.)

03/19/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3 vs No. 7 Western Michigan 0 (NCHC championship, St. Paul, Minn.)

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (21-15-4)

03/18/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 2 vs No. 3 Denver 0 (NCHC semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.)

03/19/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3 vs No. 7 Western Michigan 0 (NCHC championship, St. Paul, Minn.)

No. 9 Notre Dame (27-11-0)

Did not play.

No. 10 Northeastern (25-12-1)

03/18/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 4 vs No. 10 Northeastern 1 (Hockey East semifinal, Boston)

No. 11 Massachusetts (22-12-2)

03/18/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 1 vs No. 11 Massachusetts 3 (Hockey East semifinal, Boston)

03/19/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 vs No. 11 Massachusetts 2 (OT, Hockey East championship, Boston)

No. 12 St. Cloud State (18-14-4)

Did not play.

No. 13 UMass Lowell (21-10-3)

03/18/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 1 vs No. 11 Massachusetts 3 (Hockey East semifinal, Boston)

No. 14 Clarkson (21-10-6)

03/18/2022 – No. 17 Harvard 5 vs No. 14 Clarkson 3 (ECAC Hockey semifinal, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 15 Michigan Tech (21-12-3)

Did not play.

No. 16 Ohio State (22-13-2)

Did not play.

No. 17 Harvard (21-10-3)

03/18/2022 – No. 17 Harvard 5 vs No. 14 Clarkson 3 (ECAC Hockey semifinal, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

03/19/2022 – No. 17 Harvard 3 vs No. 6 Quinnipiac 2 (OT, ECAC Hockey championship, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 18 Boston University (19-13-3)

Did not play.

No. 19 Connecticut (20-16-0)

03/18/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 4 vs No. 10 Northeastern 1 (Hockey East semifinal, Boston)

03/19/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 vs No. 11 Massachusetts 2 (OT, Hockey East championship, Boston)

No. 20 Providence (22-14-2)

Did not play.

RV = Received votes