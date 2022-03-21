Minnesota State ranked No. 1 for ninth consecutive week in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

For the ninth straight week, Minnesota State is the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 35 first-place votes this week.

Michigan, up two to No. 2, took home 14 first-place nods from the voters.

Denver stays No. 3, Western Michigan rises three to sit fourth, and Minnesota falls three to No. 5.

Minnesota Duluth is up two to No. 6, taking the final first-place vote, while North Dakota is down two to No. 7, Quinnipiac falls two to No. 8, Notre Dame remains ninth, and Massachusetts moves up one to No. 10 in this week’s rankings, the last poll until after the Frozen Four.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 21, 2022

Previously unranked AIC re-enters the poll at No. 18 this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, seven others received votes.

