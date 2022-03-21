Omaha blueliner Scanlin gives up senior season with Mavericks, inks NHL contract with Rangers

The New York Rangers have announced that the team has agreed to terms with Omaha junior defenseman Brandon Scanlin.

In signing with New York, Scanlin gives up his senior year with the Mavericks.

Scanlin registered six goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 38 games in his junior season at Omaha, tying for second among NCAA defensemen in assists and tied for sixth in points. Among all Mavericks skaters, he ranked tied for first in assists and fourth in points.

The Hamilton, Ont., native accumulated 11 goals and 51 assists for 62 points in 98 games over three seasons at Omaha.