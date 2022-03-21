Omaha netminder Saville leaves Mavericks after junior season, signs NHL deal with Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that the team has signed Omaha junior goaltender Isaiah Saville to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Saville, who will forego his senior year with the Mavericks, finishes his collegiate career at Omaha with a record of 38-36-5 to go with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 82 games.

This season with the Mavericks, the Anchorage, Alaska native appeared in 30 games and was 16-14-0 to go with a 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Saville was selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.