Top 25 players in D-III women’s college hockey during ’21-22 season recognized as All-Americans

NCAA Division III women’s head coaches have recognized the top 25 hockey players in their division by selecting them as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for the 2021-22 season.
First Team East
G: Nina Prunster, SR, Colby
D: Jenny Heath, SR, Elmira
D: Erin McArdle, GR, Plattsburgh
F: Eliza Beaudin, SR, Elmira
F: Annie Katonka, GR, Plattsburgh
F: Madie Leidt, SR, Middlebury
First Team West
G: Chiara Pfosi, SR, Aurora
D: Ava Jaschke, JR, St. Norbert
D: Kayla Vrieze, SR, Gustavus Adolphus
F: Callie Hoff, SR, UW-River Falls
F: Sophie Rausch, JR, Hamline
F: Abigail Stow, SR, UW-River Falls
Second Team East
G: Leonie Kuehberger, FR, Elmira
G: Caitlin Walker, SR, Amherst
D: Sierra Benjamin, SR, Plattsburgh
D: Claudia Vira, JR, Middlebury
F: Shana Cote, SR, Suffolk
F: Sara Krauseneck, SR, Plattsburgh
F: Georgiana Santullo, SR, Utica
Second Team West
G: Sami Miller, SR, UW-River Falls
D: Olyvia Opsahl, SR, Lake Forest
D: Kirsten Vandenheuvel, SR, Trine
F: Darci Matson, FR, Aurora
F: Kora Torkelson, SR, UW-River Falls
F: Brandi Wilson, SR, Trine