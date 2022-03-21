Top baker’s dozen in women’s Division I college hockey for ’21-22 season honored with All-American status

The top 13 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2021-22 CCM/AHCA women’s Division I All-Americans.
First Team
G: Aerin Frankel, GR, Northeastern
D: Skylar Fontaine, GR, Northeastern
D: Sophie Jaques, SR, Ohio State
F: Taylor Heise, SR, Minnesota
F: Gabbie Hughes, SR, Minnesota Duluth
F: Theresa Schafzahl, SR, Vermont
F: Daryl Watts, GR, Wisconsin
Second Team
G: Lucy Morgan, JR, St. Lawrence
D: Maude Poulin-Labelle, SR, Vermont
D: Emma Seitz, JR, Yale
F: Elizabeth Giguere, GR, Minnesota Duluth
F: Alina Mueller, SR, Northeastern
F: Maureen Murphy, GR, Northeastern