Wisconsin-River Falls’ Hoff earns 2022 Laura Hurd Award as top Division III women’s college hockey player

Callie Hoff, a senior forward from Wisconsin-River Falls, is the recipient of the 2022 Laura Hurd Award.

The award, voted on by the nation’s Division III head coaches, is presented to the best player at the NCAA women’s Division III level.

Hoff, the back-to-back WIAC player of the year, recently completed her decorated career with a UWRF single-season record 67 points off 26 goals and 41 assists during her final year as a Falcon. She led UWRF to a program-record 27 wins while the team reached the NCAA quarterfinals along with the WIAC regular-season title and O’Brien Cup championship.

She currently is the Division III scoring leader this season with her point total of 67, in which she averaged 2.58 per game while scoring six power-play goals, five short-handed, and six game winners.

Hoff became the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer this season and sits atop the record book with 197 points (97 goals, 100 assists) in 120 games.

Dani Sibley is the only Falcon in UWRF history to receive the Laura Hurd Award, garnering the accolade in 2017.

The runner-up for this year’s Hurd Award is Annie Katonka, a senior forward at Plattsburgh.

The award is named in honor of former Elmira star Laura Hurd who died in a car accident shortly after graduation. Hurd was a four-time All-American who led Elmira to victory in the first NCAA Division III women’s championship.