Middlebury’s Mandigo leads Panthers to 2022 Division III women’s title, tabbed national D-III women’s coach of year

For leading his team to a record of 27-0 and the top ranking among NCAA women’s Division III programs, in addition to a national title, Middlebury’s Bill Mandigo has been chosen by his peers as the 2022 CCM/AHCA women’s Division III coach of the year.

It is the fourth time that Mandigo has been so honored and the first since 2005.

Middlebury’s perfect season was capped with wins over Endicott in the national quarterfinals, Elmira in the semifinals, and Gustavus Adolphus in the championship game last Saturday.

Mandigo joined the athletics staff in 1988 as the head women’s hockey coach and has won more games (625) than any other coach in the history of the game. Mandigo led the team to AWHCA national titles in 2000 and 2001 before taking three-consecutive NCAA championships (2004-06). His teams have also captured three straight NESCAC championships (2016-18) and 11 overall, producing 19 or more wins in 23 of the last 26 seasons.

Mandigo was assisted this year by Ashley Salerno.

The runner-up for this year’s award was Nazareth’s Chris Baudo.