How to watch TV coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Television coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament will be on ESPNU, ESPNews and ESPN2 and also streaming through ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

Here are times, networks and broadcasters with links to the web stream:

Thursday, March 24

Noon ET: Minnesota State vs. Harvard, Albany Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Ben Holden and Dave Starman.

3 p.m. ET: Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech, Loveland Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri.

6 p.m. ET: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, Albany Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Ben Holden and Dave Starman.

9 p.m. ET: Denver vs. UMass Lowell, Loveland Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri.

Friday, March 25

Noon ET: Western Michigan vs. Northeastern, Worcester Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen.

3 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. American International, Allentown Regional, ESPNU.

6 p.m. ET: Minnesota vs. Massachusetts, Worcester Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen.

8 p.m. ET: Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State, Allentown Regional, ESPNews.

Saturday, March 26

4 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Albany or Loveland regional championship, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Albany or Loveland regional championship, ESPNU.

Sunday, March 27

4 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Allentown or Worcester regional championship, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Allentown or Worcester regional championship, ESPN2.

Thursday, April 7

5 p.m. ET: Regional winners, Frozen Four semifinal in Boston, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m. ET: Regional winners, Frozen Four semifinal in Boston, ESPN2.

Saturday, April 9

8 p.m. ET: Semifinal winners, Frozen Four championship in Boston, ESPN2.