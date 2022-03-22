How to watch TV coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Television coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament will be on ESPNU, ESPNews and ESPN2 and also streaming through ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.
Here are times, networks and broadcasters with links to the web stream:
Thursday, March 24
Noon ET: Minnesota State vs. Harvard, Albany Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Ben Holden and Dave Starman.
3 p.m. ET: Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech, Loveland Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri.
6 p.m. ET: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, Albany Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Ben Holden and Dave Starman.
9 p.m. ET: Denver vs. UMass Lowell, Loveland Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri.
Friday, March 25
Noon ET: Western Michigan vs. Northeastern, Worcester Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen.
3 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. American International, Allentown Regional, ESPNU.
6 p.m. ET: Minnesota vs. Massachusetts, Worcester Regional, ESPNU. Broadcast crew: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen.
8 p.m. ET: Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State, Allentown Regional, ESPNews.
Saturday, March 26
4 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Albany or Loveland regional championship, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Albany or Loveland regional championship, ESPNU.
Sunday, March 27
4 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Allentown or Worcester regional championship, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m. ET: First-round winners, Allentown or Worcester regional championship, ESPN2.
Thursday, April 7
5 p.m. ET: Regional winners, Frozen Four semifinal in Boston, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m. ET: Regional winners, Frozen Four semifinal in Boston, ESPN2.
Saturday, April 9
8 p.m. ET: Semifinal winners, Frozen Four championship in Boston, ESPN2.