Previewing the 2022 NCAA hockey tournament, Albany Regional: Minnesota State, North Dakota, Notre Dame, Harvard

ALBANY REGIONAL

When: Thursday, March 24 & Saturday, March 26

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, N.Y.

Matchups: Minnesota State vs. Harvard, March 24, noon, ESPNU; North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, March 24, 6 p.m., ESPNU, championship, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m., ESPNU

1. MINNESOTA STATE

How they got here: Won CCHA tournament championship

Overall season record: 35-5-0

Top players: F Nathan Smith (18-31-49), F Julian Napravnik (18-31-49), F Brendan Furry (11-30-41), G Dryden McKay (35-4-0, 1.27 GAA, .934 SV%, nine shutouts)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Which reason would you prefer? Experience? Depth? Goaltending? Special teams? Coaching? The Mavericks are about as complete a team as you will find at the collegiate level.

Just look at the names of the players who have scored for MSU during their run through the CCHA playoffs: Sam Morton (3), Lucas Sowder (2), Connor Gregga (2), Ondrej Pavel (2), David Silye (1), Jack McNeely (1), Will Hillman (1). Those aren’t the guys on the top two lines that everyone has been talking about this season, those are third- and fourth-line players (and, in some instances, extra skaters).

It just goes to show how hard it is to beat the Mavericks. If you shut down one line, there’s three more that have every ounce of ability to get goals in the back of the net. And McKay is already going to make it hard for opponents to score against you.

They’re the ultimate package.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: Someone finds a new angle of last week’s second game-winning goal, meaning the Mavericks have to go back and play Bemidji State again, therefore tiring themselves out….

All kidding about video-review drama aside, Bemidji State’s game against the Mavericks in last week’s CCHA title game was a blueprint for teams in this regional for how to stay close with the Mavericks: Play a clean game with few penalties, constant puck pressure and strong goaltending, and you MIGHT be able to keep it close and have a chance in the third period.

Remember, the Beavers dominated the Mavs for the first period and a half before taking a penalty and allowing MSU to tie it up in the second. Once they did, the Mavericks were in control, and it was only the play of BSU goaltender Mattias Sholl that allowed the game to go into overtime.

2. NORTH DAKOTA

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 24-13-1

Top players: F Riese Gaber (15-22-37). F Connor Ford (4-24-28), D Jake Sanderson (8-18-26), G Zach Driscoll (22-10-1, 2.35 GAA, .907 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Driscoll has played well of late, and UND’s chances will be bolstered if the injured Sanderson, who is third on the team in points this season despite missing 14 games, returns.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Every team in the field is capable of having an off game, and the Fighting Hawks will feel they made a premature exit in the NCHC playoff semifinals. It certainly doesn’t get easier from here on in.

3. NOTRE DAME

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 27-11-0

Top players: F Max Ellis (16-12-28), F Ryder Rolston (10-17-27), G Matthew Galajda (17-7-0, 1.98 GAA, .930 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Notre Dame is a balanced team that has gotten good goaltending all season and has shown that it can topple great teams by downing Michigan four times this season.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: Needing victories over North Dakota and, potentially, Minnesota State is a tall order, and the Irish don’t necessarily have a pure goal scorer that can take over games.

4. HARVARD

How they got here: Won ECAC Hockey tournament championship

Overall season record: 21-10-3

Top players: F Matthew Coronato (18-17-35), F Nick Abruzzese, (9-23-32), F Alex Laferriere, (14-15-29), G Mitchell Gibson (18-9-1, 2.11 GAA, .919 SV%)

Why they will advance the Frozen Four: Talent wise, the Crimson might have one of the best teams in the country. Harvard’s top forwards can really get up the ice and are dangerous in transition.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: For all its talent, Harvard is not an experienced team. The Crimson have come together nicely, culminating in Saturday’s win over Quinnipiac for the ECAC Hockey championship, but it will be facing an experienced Minnesota State team that has made the last four NCAA tournaments.