Previewing the 2022 NCAA hockey tournament, Loveland Regional: Denver, Minnesota Duluth, Michigan Tech, UMass Lowell

LOVELAND REGIONAL

When: Thursday, March 24 & Saturday, March 26

Where: Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo.

Matchups: Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech, March 24, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Denver vs. UMass Lowell, March 24, 9 p.m., ESPNU; championship, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m., ESPNU

1. DENVER

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 27-9-1

Top players: F Bobby Brink (14-41-55), F Cole Guttman (18-25-43), D Mike Benning (14-19-33), G Magnus Chrona (24-8-1, 2.20 GAA, .908 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Brink is a Hobey Baker finalist who will be looking to end his huge junior season with a bang. The Pioneers are also effectively playing regional games an hour down the road in Loveland.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: The Pioneers’ results down the stretch were a little inconsistent, and they lost three of their five games to Minnesota Duluth so far this season. That might leave some fingernails in trouble if DU and UMD meet again Saturday.

2. MINNESOTA DULUTH

How they got here: Won NCHC tournament championship

Overall season record: 21-15-4

Top players: F Blake Biondi (17-11-28), F Kobe Roth (14-12-26), D Wyatt Kaiser (2-17-19), G Ryan Fanti (19-11-4, 1.87 GAA, .925 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Fanti was outstanding in the NCHC playoffs, and there are lots of weapons on a UMD team that spreads the love offensively. Also, when don’t the Bulldogs make the Frozen Four anymore? After getting there in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, nobody would be surprised if they go again.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Michigan Tech will be no walkover, and if UMD gets out of the first round, they might have to deal with a heavily partisan crowd against Denver. Having regionals in No. 1 seeds’ arenas is a discussion to have, but for now, this is about as close as it gets.

3. MICHIGAN TECH

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 21-12-3

Top players: F Brian Halonen (21-23-44), F Trenton Bliss (12-28-40), F Tommy Parrottino (11-17-28), G Blake Pietila (21-12-2, 1.91 GAA, .918 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Special teams play.

The Huskies have quietly (and I do mean quietly, considering nobody on ESPN’s selection show mentioned them by name Sunday) put up some of the best power-play numbers in the country this season, going 33 for 121 (27.3 percent) on the man-advantage. That’s better even than CCHA rival Minnesota State and trailed only nation-leading St. Cloud State.

Their penalty kill has also been efficient at 89.7 percent, good enough for third in the country. And that top line that includes Hobey Baker finalist Halonen along with Bliss and Parrottino is possibly one of the best in the country.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: Luckily for the Huskies, there is no 3-on-3 overtime in the playoffs, but their record in the extra period hasn’t been great this season.

In 13 overtime games, Tech went 4-6-3. Their record in one-goal games is similar: 5-9-0. Over their last 12 games, the Huskies had not played particularly well against the teams below them in the CCHA standings, allowing the likes of Ferris State and St. Thomas to get a little too close and take them into overtime.

The Huskies also had the week off after losing to Bemidji State in the CCHA semifinals while Minnesota Duluth, Denver and UMass Lowell all played this past weekend – the Bulldogs, especially, are on a four-game winning streak and have tons of momentum.

4. UMASS LOWELL

How they got here: At-large bid

Overall season record: 21-10-3

Top players: F Andre Lee (16-12-28), F Carl Berglund (9-19-28), F Lucas Condotta (9-13-22), G Owen Savory (20-6-2, 1.89 GAA, .927 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Lowell could muscle its way back to Boston behind the strength of their big Swedes — Berglund (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and Lee (6-4, 205), who have 28 points each.

Why they will not advance to the Frozen Four: The River Hawks are just 2-4-1 against tournament teams this season.