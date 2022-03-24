Providence goaltender Stauber leaves Friars after junior season, inks NHL deal with Blackhawks

Providence junior goaltender Jaxson Stauber has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, forgoing his senior season with the Friars.

Stauber’s contract runs through the 2023-24 season.

The native of Plymouth, Minn., who was a Walter Brown Award and Mike Richter Award semifinalist for the second consecutive season, posted a 21-14-2 record with a 2.10 GAA and .921 save percentage over 37 games in 2021-22 at Providence.

Stauber currently ranks in the top 15 among NCAA goaltenders in wins, goals-against average, minutes played (2203:31), total saves (898) and shutouts (four).

Over his 61-game collegiate career, including one game with Minnesota State in 2019-20, Stauber was 33-21-7 with a 2.13 GAA, .919 save percentage and eight shutouts.