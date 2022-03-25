After guiding Adrian to national D-III college hockey semifinals, Krug named Edward Jeremiah Award winner as national D-III coach of year

For leading Adrian into the NCAA Men’s Division III Frozen Four at Lake Placid, N.Y., Adam Krug has been named winner of the 2022 Edward Jeremiah Award as the CCM/AHCA Division III men’s coach of the year.

It is the first such award for Krug and Adrian.

Krug is in his eighth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, enter the Frozen Four with a 29-1-0 record and sit on a 29-game winning streak entering Friday’s NCAA semifinal against Augsburg.

As a coach, Krug has won multiple NCHA regular-season titles and NCHA playoff titles. He led the Bulldogs to an NCHA regular-season Peters Cup championship and an NCHA tournament Harris Cup championship in the 2021-22 season and was named NCHA coach of the year for the fourth time in his career.

Earlier this season, he recorded his 168th career win to become the winningest coach in Adrian NCAA men’s hockey history after passing former head coach Ron Fogarty.

Krug enters the weekend with a career coaching record of 178-40-11. The 2021-22 season marks the fourth Frozen Four appearance for the Bulldogs, the third with Krug at the helm of the program.

A 2012 alumnus of Adrian, Krug and sits near the top in multiple categories of the Bulldogs’ record book. Krug played from 2007 to 2009 with the Bulldogs, totaling 129 points, with 52 goals and 77 assists. He scored 77 of his career points during the 2007-08 season.

Krug was assisted this year by Adam Phillips, Jeremy Symington and Rob Hodnicki.

The runner-up for this year’s award was Kevin Swallow of the University of New England.

The Edward Jeremiah Award is named in honor of the great Dartmouth head coach and was first presented in 1970.