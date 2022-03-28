Dartmouth goalie Stevenson signs NHL deal with Capitals, forgoes junior, senior seasons with Big Green

The Washington Capitals announced Monday the signing of Dartmouth sophomore goaltender Clay Stevenson.

In signing the NHL contract, Stevenson will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility.

“We want to congratulate Clay on signing with the Washington Capitals,” said Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman in a statement. “This is a great day for both Clay and Dartmouth hockey.

“It has been a pleasure watching Clay develop under the guidance of Jason Tapp the last couple of years. We wish Clay good luck and look forward to watching him as he embarks on his professional hockey career.”

Stevenson is coming off a stellar season with the Big Green in which he started all 23 games he played, including the three postseason contests. He finished with a 6-14-2 record, a .922 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA. In league play, he finished fourth in save percentage (.929) and saves (456) while posting two shutouts.

Stevenson received several league honors at the conclusion of the season as he was named a finalist for the ECAC Hockey Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year Award, named to the all-ECAC Hockey third and rookie teams, and was an all-Ivy League first team selection.