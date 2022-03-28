Oilers ink Minnesota Duluth goalie Fanti, who leaves Bulldogs after junior campaign for NHL contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Minnesota Duluth junior goaltender Ryan Fanti to a two-year contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Fanti, who will forgo his senior year with the Bulldogs, will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Recently completing his second full season with the Bulldogs, Fanti appeared in 37 games and recorded a 20-12-4 record, a 1.83 GAA, a .929 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The 22-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., native followed up on his impressive regular season with back-to-back shutouts over Denver and Western Michigan to lead UMD to the NCHC playoff title. Fanti was selected as the most outstanding player of the NCHC tournament.

He then posted a third-straight shutout against Western Michigan to open the NCAA tournament, but Denver got its revenge on the Bulldogs in the regional final this past Saturday with a 2-1 decision as Fanti made 32 saves in the defeat.

Fanti ends his collegiate career with a 31-19-6 record, 2.01 GAA and .921 save percentage. He was also a two-time selection for the NCHC all-academic team.