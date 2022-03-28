UMass Lowell’s Lee signs NHL deal with Kings, gives up senior year with River Hawks

UMass Lowell junior forward Andre Lee has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

In signing with the NHL team, Lee will give up his senior season with the River Hawks.

Lee was drafted by the Kings in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“We are extremely proud of Andre as he begins his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings,” said UML coach Norm Bazin in a statement. “Andre has improved significantly during his time at Lowell, and he has developed into an impactful offensive player. Andre’s desire to be a player is strong, and he has always approached his days with a good mindset and terrific smile.

“We appreciate what Andre has contributed to our culture and wish him the best.”

An offensive catalyst for the River Hawks, the native of Karlstad, Sweden led the team in scoring for the second consecutive year with 28 points off a team-best 16 goals and 12 assists. He topped the UMass Lowell scoresheet with four game-winning goals this season and ranked first amongst all forwards with 27 blocked shots.

For his efforts this season, Lee capped his year with Hockey East third team all-star recognition. His playmaking ability also helped lead the River Hawks to TD Garden for the 2022 Hockey East semifinals, as well as earn a bid to the 2022 regionals in Loveland, Colo.

In his 87 games across three seasons as a River Hawk, Lee amassed 31 goals and 33 assists for 64 points.