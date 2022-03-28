North Dakota defenseman Sanderson signs NHL contract with Senators, forgoes last two seasons of NCAA eligibility

The Ottawa Senators announced Sunday that the team has signed North Dakota sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson to a three-year, entry-level contract, effective immediately.

In signing with the NHL club, Sanderson gives up his last two years of NCAA eligibility.

A native of Whitefish, Mont., Sanderson recently completed his second season with the Fighting Hawks, leading team defensemen while ranking third in overall scoring with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) despite playing only 23 of his team’s 39 games.

“We’re very pleased to get Jake under contract,” said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion in a statement. “An important cog to our future on defense, Jake is an effortless skater who possesses all the tools to be a complete NHL defenseman. A mature leader despite his young age, he played big minutes in college with a blend of poise and confidence. While he still has progress to make in overcoming a current injury, we are hopeful of seeing him in our lineup before the end of the season.”

In the midst of recovery from a hand injury, Sanderson, who recorded 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 45 career games at North Dakota, will join the Senators this week and could appear in regular-season games for the club within the month.

Recognized as a second team all-NCHC honoree this season, Sanderson was limited to only 10 conference games on account of having represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (where he served as American captain) and at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Drafted by the Senators with the team’s second of three first-round selections (fifth overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft, Sanderson served as a UND alternate captain in 2021-22.