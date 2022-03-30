Michigan State goaltender DeRidder heading to North Dakota for fifth year of NCAA eligibility in ’22-23

North Dakota announced Wednesday the addition of goaltender Drew DeRidder from Michigan State for the 2022-23 season.

DeRidder will come to North Dakota for his fifth year of collegiate hockey and will be immediately eligible.

“We would like to welcome Drew to North Dakota,” said North Dakota coach Brad Berry in a statement. “He brings a bevy of collegiate experience to our group while also matching our program’s culture.”

DeRidder started 70 games during his four-year career at Michigan State, earning a pair of all-Big Ten honorable mention selections and was a finalist for the league’s goaltender of the year award as a junior.

He was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list in each of the last two seasons as the nation’s top goaltender, finishing with a .918 save percentage and 2.94 GAA in 25 starts this season for the Spartans.

Over his career, DeRidder carries a 2.95 GAA, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts in those 70 starts. Off the ice, he is a two-time all-Big Ten academic honoree.