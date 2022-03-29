Western Michigan’s Glover forgoes last two seasons with Broncos, signs NHL contract with Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Western Michigan sophomore forward Ty Glover to a three-year, entry-level contract.

In signing the NHL deal, Glover will give up his junior and senior seasons with the Broncos.

Glover will report to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an amateur tryout contract.

The London, Ont., native played 39 games this season, recording eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. His 13 assists ranked eighth on his team, while his goal and point totals both ranked ninth among his teammates.

In 63 career games at Western Michigan, the undrafted Glover recorded 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points.