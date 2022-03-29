After three seasons on Western Michigan back end, Attard signs NHL contract with Philadelphia

Western Michigan junior defenseman has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers that will begin immediately.

Attard, a third-round draft pick (72nd overall) of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft, leaves the Broncos after three seasons with 72 career points on 27 goals and 45 assists in 94 games. Attard was twice named the NCHC best offensive defenseman and was a first team all-NCHC selection this season. Last year, he was named an American Hockey Coaches Association first team All-American.

“Western Michigan has been a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t trade these past three years for the world,” said Attard in a news release. “I’d like to give a huge thank you to everyone that has helped put the program where it is at.”

This season, Attard had a career-high 36 points on 13 goals and 23 assists in 39 games, helping the Broncos finish in third place in the NCHC. With Attard’s help, the Broncos advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff finals and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Attard was named to the NCAA Worcester Regional all-tournament team after helping the Broncos defeat Northeastern 2-1 in overtime for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

“Ronnie Attard is a tremendous young man and great hockey player,” said WMU coach Pat Ferschweiler. “He led this program on the ice with his play and off the ice with his work ethic and inclusiveness. We are thankful to have Ronnie as part of our Bronco family and wish him the best of luck in his professional career.”

“We’re very happy to have Ronnie sign with us after a great career with the Broncos,” added Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher. “He is a big, mobile defenseman who has steadily improved his game each season. We are excited to have him join our group and look forward to his continued development at the pro level.”