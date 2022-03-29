Total of 13 schools represented on 2021-22 NCAA D-III hockey All-USCHO teams

Thirteen schools are represented in this year’s All-USCHO teams for D-III men’s ice hockey led by the new national champions from Adrian and the UCHC champions from Utica who have three representatives each.

Peter Bates (28G – 30A – 58 Pts) from St. Norbert, the Sid Watson Award winner leads the first team forwards along with fellow All-Americans, Ryan Black (19G – 20A – 39 Pts) from Babson and Austin Martinson (16G – 22A – 38 Pts) from Augsburg. The defensemen include Justin Allen (8G – 32A – 40 Pts) from Utica along with Matt Eller (1G – 15A – 16 Pts) from Adrian. The goaltender is the CCC Player and Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year, Conor O’Brien (1.41 GAA – .949 SP – 1 SO) from Endicott.

The second team features a dynamic pair of Utica forwards in Regen Cavanaugh (20G – 26A – 46 Pts) and Dante Zapata (16G – 27A – 43 Pts) along with Adrian’s Alessio Luciani (17G – 31A – 48 Pts). On the blueline are Brockport’s Ryan Romeo (12G – 25A – 37 Pts) and Aurora’s Brayden Sampson (7G – 24A – 31 Pts) with Adrian goaltender, Cameron Gray (2.23 GAA – .913 SP – 1 SO) backstopping this outstanding group.

The third team finds Geneseo’s freshman phenom, Peter Morgan (19G – 25A – 44 Pts) on the forward line with Sam Ruffin (19G – 28A – 47 Pts) from Adrian and Jordan Fader from UW – Stevens Point (15G – 16A – 31 Pts). The defensive pairing includes Norwich’s Devon Becker (2G – 21A – 23 Pts) and Artur Terchiyev (6G – 14A – 20 Pts) from UW – Superior in front of goaltender Luca Durante (2.09 GAA – .941 SP – 3 SO) from Cortland.

All-USCHO Teams

1st Team

G Conor O’Brien SR Endicott College

D Justin Allen SR Utica University

D Matt Eller SR Adrian College

F Peter Bates SR St. Norbert College

F Ryan Black SR Babson College

F Austin Martinson SR Augsburg College

2nd Team

G Cameron Gray SR Adrian College

D Ryan Romeo GR SUNY-Brockport

D Brayden Sampson SR Aurora College

F Regen Cavanaugh SR Utica University

F Alessio Luciani JR Adrian College

F Dante Zapata SR Utica University

3rd Team

G Luca Durante JR SUNY-Cortland

D Devon Becker SR Norwich University

D Artur Terchiyev SR UW – Superior

F Peter Morgan FR SUNY-Geneseo

F Jordan Fader SR UW – Stevens Point

F Sam Ruffin SR Adrian College

Congratulations to all of the All-USCHO team players on a fantastic 2021-2022 season and best regards to the seniors and graduate students who have concluded their college hockey careers.