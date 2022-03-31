Denver’s Brink, Minnesota State’s McKay, Minnesota’s Meyers named 2022 Hobey Hat Trick finalists as top college hockey player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced Thursday the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2022 award, honoring college hockey’s top player.

This year’s Hobey Hat Trick consists of Denver junior forward Bobby Brink, Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay, and Minnesota junior forward Ben Meyers.

Brink currently has 14 goals and 42 assists for 56 points, while McKay is 37-4-0 with a 1.28 GAA, a .934 save percentage and 10 shutouts, and Meyers has 17 goals with 24 assists for 41 points.

The three finalists were selected from the initial list of 10 candidates by the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting to determine this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner. Criteria for the award includes displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, and sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The three hat trick finalists have a distinct Minnesota flavor. Two of the three were born and raised in Minnesota (Brink and Meyers) and two of the three play for Minnesota schools (McKay and Meyers) who will be opposing each other in the national championship semifinal game on April 7.

A record six of the top 10 Hobey Baker finalists will be playing in the NCAA national championship tournament. All four schools will have a Hobey top-10 finalist in the tourney.

This year’s Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced Friday, April 8, live on NHL Network beginning at 6 p.m. EST. The award show will also include the announcements of the Hockey Humanitarian Award, the East and West All-American teams and the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top college hockey goalie.