Western Michigan goalie Bussi forgoes senior season with Broncos, signs NHL deal with Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that the team has signed Western Michigan junior goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bussi will give up his senior season with the Broncos in agreeing to the NHL contract.

The Sound Beach, N.Y., native will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of this season.

Spending the last three seasons at Western Michigan, Bussi appeared in 77 career NCAA games with the Broncos, posting a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage.

In 2021-22, Bussi went 26-12-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .912 save percentage.