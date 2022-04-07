Quinnipiac’s Pecknold named 2023 U.S. World Junior coach; Western Michigan’s Ferschweiler, Dartmouth’s Cashman tabbed assistants

Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold has been named head coach of the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team.

The squad will compete in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. The tournament location is expected to be announced this month by the IIHF.

“It’s terrific to have someone with the vast experience and success that Rand does,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “He’s in tune with the age group of players and has built one of the top college programs in our country.”

Pecknold will be joined by assistant coaches Pat Ferschweiler (Western Michigan) and Reid Cashman (Dartmouth), goaltending coach Jared Waimon, currently a scout with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning who used to hold that job at Quinnipiac, and video coach Shawn Roche (Quinnipiac).

“It’s an honor to be asked to lead this team,” said Pecknold. “And I’m thankful to USA Hockey for the opportunity and also for the support of our administration at Quinnipiac. Hockey in the United States continues to reach new heights and that is great to see. Our player pool is as deep as it has ever been, and together with John and the great coaching staff we have, I look forward to the challenge of building this team and bringing a gold medal to our country.”