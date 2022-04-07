Leivermann returning to Notre Dame in ’22-23 for fifth season on Fighting Irish blue line

Notre Dame senior defenseman Nick Leivermann will return for a fifth season in 2022-23.

“After looking at potential options, I felt returning to Notre Dame would be best for my career development,” Leivermann said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing my education and becoming a Double Domer and I’m excited to hit the ice with our returning group.”

“We’re very excited to have Nicky returning to our program,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson added. “He’ll continue to develop his game and strive to become one of the best defensemen in the country. He also has the experience and leadership qualities necessary to help sustain our culture moving forward.”

Leivermann tied for second on the Irish with 27 points on six goals and 21 assists despite missing six games with an injury this past season. His goal, assist and point totals were all career-high marks and he assisted on Graham Slaggert’s overtime game-winning goal against North Dakota to help lead Notre Dame to the NCAA Albany regional final.

A seventh-round selection (187th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Draft, Leivermann had a power-play goal and a game winner to go along with a plus-16 rating as a senior. In Notre Dame’s 5-4 overtime win at Penn State on Jan. 8, he posted a career-best three points on a goal and two assists. An alternate captain in 2021-22, Leivermann served a key role on Notre Dame’s top-ranked penalty kill unit.

For his career, Leivermann has skated in 118 career games while scoring 17 goals and adding 41 assists for 58 points.

A Business Technology major, Leivermann also earned Big Ten all-academic team honors each of the past three seasons.