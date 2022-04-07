UMass blueliner Farmer transferring to North Dakota for fifth season of eligibility in 2022-23

North Dakota announced Wednesday the addition of defenseman Ty Farmer to the Fighting Hawks for the 2022-23 season.

Farmer joins the Fighting Hawks after spending four seasons at Massachusetts and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to welcome Ty to the North Dakota family,” said North Dakota coach Brad Berry in a statement. “He brings a national championship level of pedigree to our locker room and defense group. We are excited to have him help us ‘Add to the Tradition’ at UND.”

Farmer helped usher in a new era of success for UMass hockey during his tenure, reaching the NCAA tournament in three seasons and notching another 20-plus win season in 2019-20 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The Minutemen reached the summit last season, capturing the program’s first national championship with a 20-5-4 record.

A staple on the blue line for UMass over his four years, appearing in 135 of the possible 141 games. Farmer has scored 11 career goals, including a career-high five his freshman season, while adding 33 assists for 44 career points.

Farmer also ranks near the nation’s best in plus-minus rating over the seasons, sitting at plus-46. This past season, he registered a plus-14 rating to lead all defenseman on the team and sit tied for fifth in the Hockey East among blueliners.