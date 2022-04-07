Senden, Hain returning to North Dakota for fifth seasons of college hockey eligibility in 2022-23

North Dakota forwards Mark Senden and Gavin Hain have announced that they will return for the 2022-23 season, exercising the extra year of eligibility granted to them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senden served as the team captain this past season, recording a career-high 17 points in 34 games. He was awarded the NCHC sportsmanship award for his leadership on and- off the ice and was also named a finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award in March.

“I am so excited to get the chance to play for UND one more year,” said Senden in a news release. “This team is my family and Grand Forks has become my home. I can’t wait to get to play at the Ralph in front of the best fans in college hockey for another year. I can’t wait to get to work and keep adding to the tradition.”

On the ice, Senden has appeared in 131 games for the green and white and has only been whistled for 30 minor penalties. The senior sits as one of the nation’s active leaders in plus/minus at plus-32 and the team is 39-8-1 when he records a point over his career. He has helped the Fighting Hawks become the first team in NCHC history to win three straight Penrose Cups.

Hain was limited to just 18 games in 2021-22 due to a lower-body injury, but still recorded six goals and added three assists for nine points. Prior to his injury, Hain was playing some of his best offensive hockey, striking in four straight series to help UND notch wins over Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota, St. Cloud State and Colorado College to close the first half of the season.

“Pumped and honored to play another year for North Dakota,” said Hain. “Can’t wait to play in front of best fans again and capture that ninth banner.”

The assistant captain saved his goals for the biggest games, scoring 13 of his 20 career tallies against ranked opponents. Hain also has two overtime winners to his credit, with the most recent coming in the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinal against Denver.