Merrimack’s Seyfert gets 2022 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award

BOSTON — Merrimack’s Jordan Seyfert was named the winner of the 2022 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award from the Hockey Commissioners Association on Friday.

Seyfert missed the end of the 2019-20 season with a broken ankle and sat out all of the 2020-21 season because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.

He had two goals and eight points in 20 games this season.

“I nominated Jordan not only for what he has done, but truly because of who he is as a human being and teammate,” Merrimack coach Scott Borek said.

The award is named in honor of former Army player Derek Hines, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2005, in Afghanistan.

The other finalists, one from each conference, were Minnesota State’s Wyatt Aamodt, Rensselaer’s Linden Marshall, Notre Dame’s Jake Pivonka, Bentley’s Ethan Roswell and North Dakota’s Mark Senden.

A selection committee, made up of the six conference media contacts, Lt. Steve Hines, Derek’s father, and Army West Point head coach Brian Riley, vote on the winner “who displays exemplary sportsmanship, is supremely competitive, intelligent and extraordinarily conditioned with an unmatched work ethic.”