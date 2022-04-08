Notre Dame’s Ellis signs NHL deal with Toronto, gives up senior year with Fighting Irish

Notre Dame junior forward Max Ellis has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ellis will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on a professional tryout for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season and the Calder Cup playoffs before his contract begins with the 2022-23 season.

In signing with the Maple Leafs, Ellis is giving up his senior season with Notre Dame.

A Canton, Mich., native, Ellis had a breakout season offensively with the Irish in 2021-22, helping to lead Notre Dame to the NCAA Albany regional final.

Ellis skated in 39 games this past season as a junior, tallying career-high totals in goals (16), assists (12) and points (28). His 28 points were the most on the team, as were his 16 goals. He had six multi-point games on the season as well as two power-play goals.

Ellis notched his first career hat trick, including the overtime game winner, to secure a weekend sweep at top-ranked Michigan (Nov. 20). With his three goals, Ellis became the first visiting player with a hat trick at Yost Ice Arena in 15 years (2006). He also served a key role on Notre Dame’s top-ranked penalty kill unit and had a pair of short-handed goals.

Ellis showcased a great deal of development in his three seasons, scoring one goal in eight games as a freshman and then notching 16 points (5-11-16) in 24 games as a sophomore.