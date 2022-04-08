Top overall NHL pick from 2021, Power leaves Michigan after two seasons, inks contract with Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Michigan sophomore defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

In a stellar 59-game career with the Wolverines, Power tallied six goals and 42 assists for 48 points along with a plus-46 rating.

This season, Power was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection as well as a finalist for the Big Ten defensive player of the year award. The Mississauga, Ont., native was named to the NCAA all-region team last week as he tallied four assists in the regional final, the second most helpers by a Wolverine in an NCAA tournament game.

An academic all-Big Ten selection, he was leading the nation’s defenseman in points per game before leaving for the Olympics. He finished fifth in the nation in assists per game and was third amongst defensemen in points per game.

In his freshman campaign after being tabbed to the conference’s all-freshman team, Power played in all 26 games and had three goals and 13 assists.

The first-ever Wolverine to go first overall in the NHL Draft, Power has had an incredible international career. He won a gold medal at the 2021 World Championship and tallied three assists in 10 games while being named the player of the game vs. ROC. He made history in January as the first defenseman in Canada’s history to net a hat trick in the World Junior Championship.

Two months later at the Olympics, Power led Canada in time on ice, averaging 21:38 per game, and had a team-high 10 shots on goal and one assist.