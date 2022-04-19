Denver’s Savoie leaves Pioneers after two seasons, signs AHL tryout deal with Bakersfield

Denver sophomore forward Carter Savoie is turning pro, signing an amateur tryout with the Edmonton Oilers organization on Friday.

He will report to the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, and gives up his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Savoie tied for the Denver lead during the 2021-22 season by scoring a career-high 23 goals and finished second on the squad with 45 points, trailing only teammate and NCAA leader Bobby Brink (57). He also recorded personal bests with 22 assists, six game-winning tallies and 11 power-play goals.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Oilers (100th overall), Savoie recorded goals in each of the first three games of the NCAA tournament, helping the Pioneers to their record-tying ninth national championship. He scored the game-winning goal in the Loveland Regional final on March 26 versus Minnesota Duluth and the overtime-winning marker in the Frozen Four semifinals against Michigan on April 7.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native’s six game-winning goals in 2021-22 were tied with Gabe Gauthier (2003-04) and Mark Rycroft (1999-00) for the ninth-most in a campaign in program history, while his nine career game winners are tied for 10th-most in the school annals.

He led the Pioneers in goals (13) and was second in points (20) during his freshman campaign in 2020-21, earning unanimous NCHC all-rookie team honors. He was also named the hockey program’s winner of the Barry Sharp Award as the freshman of the year and Denver athletics’ male freshman of the year.

One of three Pioneers nominated for the Hobey Baker Award this season, Savoie was named to the all-NCHC second team and was on the all-tournament team for both the NCAA West Regional and Frozen Four. He was named the NCHC player of the week a conference-high four times this season, earning the award on Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Jan. 17 and March 7.

Savoie finishes his collegiate career with 65 points (36 goals, 29 assists) in 63 games.