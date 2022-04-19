Minnesota assistant Raboin named first head coach for new Augustana men’s Division I college hockey team

Augustana announced Monday that Garrett Raboin will be the first-ever head coach for the Vikings Division I hockey team, set to take the ice with the 2023-24 season.

Raboin served as an assistant coach at Minnesota the past four seasons after spending the previous six seasons at St. Cloud State.

“This is a great day for Augustana University and an incredibly important step in the launch of Viking hockey,” said Augustana president Stephanie Herseth Sandlin in a statement. “Garrett Raboin brings a passion for the game and genuine enthusiasm for the broader vision that will be energizing for all of us as we build toward our first year of competition in 2023. We are thrilled to welcome Garrett, Emily and their children to Augustana and the Sioux Falls community.”

“We started this process looking for someone who can build a nationally competitive men’s hockey program that competes at Division I and we sure found him,” added Augustana director of athletics Josh Morton. “Garrett is a proven winner, excellent recruiter and will help us build community excitement for Augustana hockey. He is a great addition and will add to the excellence of Augustana athletics.”

As a player, Raboin was a three-year captain for St. Cloud State and led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances. A two-time all-WCHA selection, he ranks fourth all-time at SCSU in defensive scoring with 83 points (21 goals, 62 assists). Raboin earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from SCSU in 2010 while adding three WCHA All-Academic Team accolades.

The native of Detroit Lakes, Minn., capped his college career as a Lowes Senior Class All-American in 2010 before playing professionally in Europe for two seasons.

Raboin will be introduced at a press conference today at 2 p.m. inside the University Welcome Center on Augustana’s campus.