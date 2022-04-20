Notre Dame grad transfer Adams returning to Fighting Irish for fifth season in 2022-23

Notre Dame graduate student forward Jack Adams will return for the 2022-23 season.

“After an extremely difficult past few years, I feel like I finally found my home here in South Bend,” Adams said in a statement. “I am so excited to be coming back for one more run with my brothers. I love this school and I love this team and I’m so excited to see what we can accomplish with the group we have coming back.”

“We’re excited to have Jack back with us for another year,” added Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson. “Jack made big strides in rediscovering his game. As his compete level grew, Jack’s skill and instincts became more of a factor for us offensively. Jack also has an infectious attitude that’s had a positive impact in our locker room.”

Adams played in 38 games this past season, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists for 16 points. In the second semester, he scored five of his six goals and registered 10 of his 16 points to help the Fighting Irish go on a run to the NCAA Albany Regional final.

A sixth-round selection (162nd overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Adams notched the game-winning goal in Notre Dame’s 4-1 victory over Holy Cross for his first tally in an Irish uniform (Nov. 5). He had an assist on Hunter Strand’s goal in Notre Dame’s 2-1 win over Michigan on Feb. 26 to help the Irish earn the series and regular-season sweep.

For his career at Union, Providence and Notre Dame, Adams has totaled 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points in 109 games. He has two career power-play goals and three game winners.

Adams has spent his first year at Notre Dame working towards a Master of Nonprofit Administration degree.