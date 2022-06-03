Bruins’ Brandvold stays in Boston, named new assistant coach for Terriers’ men’s hockey team

The Boston University men’s hockey team has named Kim Brandvold an assistant coach.

Brandvold comes to BU after spending the past seven seasons as a skating and skills coach with the Boston Bruins. While with the Bruins, Brandvold was integral in the development of the organization’s young talent, including former Terriers Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

“I’m thrilled that Kim is joining our staff,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-respected skills coaches in the game who has helped develop some of the elite skaters in professional hockey. Our players will benefit greatly from Kim’s knowledge and expertise. He will be a real asset for our program and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

He helped the Bruins advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs in six straight seasons, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. Brandvold also worked with players at the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence. In addition to his duties with the Bruins, Brandvold was head coach of the boys hockey team at Central Catholic High School from 2016 to 2018.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandvold played collegiately at UMass Lowell from 2002 to 2006, skating in 86 games for the River Hawks. He also represented his country at the U18 and U20 levels. Brandvold graduated from UMass Lowell in 2006 with a degree in psychology.