American International promotes ‘rising star’ Riley to assistant coach for Yellow Jackets

American International has announced that Brendan Riley has been promoted to assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Riley served as the director of hockey operations during the 2021-22 campaign, helping with administrative duties as well as video breakdown both of opposing teams for scouting purposes and in-game adjustments.

“Brendan is a rising star in our industry,” said AIC head coach Eric Lang in a statement. “I have watched him grow, develop, and mature as an outstanding young man. First and foremost, he is a man of incredible moral fiber and integrity, he has an incredible hockey mind, and has a great understanding of AIC hockey, having spent the last year on our campus. Brendan will be a great addition to our student-athletes; his communication skills, understanding of player development, and genuine care for our players makes this a seamless transition. We are incredibly lucky to have him with us in a full-time coaching capacity.”

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be named assistant ice hockey coach at AIC,” added Riley. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cory Schneider, Matt Woodard, and especially Eric Lang for bringing me on board last year and preparing me for this position. Getting to work on a staff like this, day in and day out has been very rewarding and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. After spending a year at AIC, and working with Eric, Matt, and Cory, it is clear why the program has had so much recent success. Finally, I would also like to thank the administration for their support of not only me but for our hockey program at AIC,” Riley said.

Riley joined AIC’s staff following a four-year playing career at Mercyhurst. He played 91 games for the Lakers from 2016 to 2020 and was an alternate captain as a senior.