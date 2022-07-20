Former Northeastern standout Guerriero returns to Huskies as team’s new assistant coach

Northeastern has announced that Jason Guerriero will return to the Huskies to serve as an assistant coach.

Guerriero, a four-year student athlete for the Huskies from 2001 to 2005, returns to Huntington Avenue after coaching at Brown for the past seven years, after joining the Bears in 2015. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

“He has a proven track record as a great teacher and developer for our student-athletes,” Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe said in a statement. “He had a lot of success as a player at Northeastern, and now we are looking forward to seeing his impact on our program as a coach.”

Ahead of his time at Brown, Guerriero spent two seasons at Holy Cross as an assistant coach. During his time with the Bears and the Crusaders, Guerriero focused on working with the forwards and special teams.

As a player at Northeastern, Guerriero appeared in 106 games for the Huskies, tallying 40 goals and 72 assists for 112 points. He captained the Huskies in his senior season and led Hockey East in scoring with 16 goals and 31 assists for 48 points, on his way to All-American honors. After graduating from Northeastern with a degree in Sociology, Guerriero played in the professional ranks for six seasons.

“I got into coaching 11 years ago with the hopes of coaching at Northeastern one day,” said Guerreiro. “I’m excited to work with Coach Keefe and his staff. Both my wife and I were athletes here, so it feels like home already.”