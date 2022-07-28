After five years as Skidmore assistant, Bergin takes job as new assistant for ECHL’s Thunder

The ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder have announced that Mike Bergin has been named an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

Bergin, an RPI graduate and former Thunder captain, joins the team after coaching at Skidmore the past four seasons.

“Mike is a professional in every sense of the word,” said Thunder coach Peter MacArthur in a statement. “He has been working with collegiate-level players for the past several seasons and had great success in both the recruitment and development of those players. As a member of the Thunder, Mike was always a leader on the defensive side of the puck and was the best defensive defenseman we’ve had within the organization. I am personally excited to work and learn from a close friend and believe that Mike’s patience, guidance, and knowledge will be extremely valuable for the entire ADK organization.”

Bergin joined the Skidmore staff as a volunteer assistant in 2017-18, moved to assistant in 2018 and then associate head coach in 2020.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be named assistant coach of the Thunder,” Bergin said. “Having already been part of the team as a player, I got to see what a first-class organization the Thunder is and am so proud and grateful to be back with the organization. I would like to thank the Coalition and Pete for such an incredible opportunity. Pete has been a great mentor and friend since we played for the Thunder back in the inaugural season. His passion and love for the game is contagious and I can’t wait to learn from him daily. I’m excited to get back to the top of the north division and be Kelly Cup contenders for years to come.”