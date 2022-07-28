Syracuse associate head coach Knight to continue role under new Orange head coach Smith

Syracuse has announced that associate head coach Brendon Knight will continue his role with new Orange head coach Britni Smith.

Smith was hired in May to take over for Paul Flanagan, who had previously announced his retirement.

“First, I’d like to thank Paul for giving me the opportunity 10 years ago to coach at the Division I level,” said Knight in a news release. “I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and colleague. He’s truly one of the greats in our sport and feel very fortunate to have worked alongside him for so many years. Secondly, I’d like to thank Britni for allowing me to continue my coaching journey here at Syracuse University. With her winning track record coming from one of the premier programs in the country, I’m excited to build on the recent success of our program with her vision and fresh new approach.”

Knight joined the Orange coaching staff prior to the 2012-13 season and was promoted to associate head coach before the 2019-20 season.

“I am excited to have Brendon continuing with our program,” Smith said. “His extensive coaching experience and recruiting background, along with his institutional and conference knowledge will be a huge asset to our program. There is no doubt that Brendon has been an integral part of the success here at Syracuse University and I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to foster a culture of excellence and build something special.”

Knight spent six years as the head coach of the Hamilton women’s hockey team and also held coaching roles at Hamilton for the men’s program and at his alma mater, Potsdam.