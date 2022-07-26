Colorado College assistant coach Stuart leaving Tigers for same job in NHL with Oilers

Colorado College assistant coach Mark Stuart is leaving his position with the Tigers to become an assistant coach with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

Stuart, a former CC All-American who played 12 years in the NHL, spent the 2021-22 season as part of Kris Mayotte’s first staff at Colorado College.

“I could not be happier for Mark and his family,” Mayotte said in a statement. “Mark is a great person, coach, and alum with a very bright future. He was integral in helping us build the foundation of a championship program. I look forward to his continued success.”

One of the most menacing defensemen to play at Colorado College, Stuart starred as a Tiger from 2002 to 2005. He captained the 2004-05 squad to the NCAA Frozen Four before falling to eventual champion Denver in the semifinals and collected 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists) in 118 games at CC.

“I will forever be in debt to Kris Mayotte, (athletic director) Lesley Irvine, and the entire Colorado College community for the opportunity to come back to the Springs and coach the Tigers,” Stuart said. “To the staff and players, thank you for allowing me to be a part of something special. The program is in great hands with this group, and I look forward to following all of their successes.”

Stuart, one of two former Tigers to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, was picked 21st overall in 2003 by the Boston Bruins. He made his NHL debut on April 15, 2005, and played 673 career games with the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets, serving as an alternate captain in Winnipeg from 2012 to 2016. Following his illustrious NHL career, Stuart played one season with Adler Mannheim in Europe.

Prior to joining the staff at his alma mater, Stuart was a volunteer assistant coach at Vermont during the 2020-21 campaign.