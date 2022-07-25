Binghamton University looking at possibility of adding men’s Division I college hockey

In the quarterly report of Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger, the idea of bringing college hockey to the school is mentioned.

“Collegiate sports are an important part of our University experience — currently, more than 400 students participate on our Division I athletics teams, and many more are active in our Club Sports programs,” the report reads. “Binghamton’s Club Hockey team, for example, placed second in the nation at the Collegiate Hockey Federation Cup this year. Given the strength of this program, as well as growing interest in athletics, the University is currently conducting a study regarding the expansion of our athletics programs to include men’s ice hockey and women’s field hockey.”

The school is located in Binghamton, N.Y., the county seat of Broome County. Surrounded by rolling hills, it lies in the state’s Southern Tier region near the Pennsylvania border.

Binghamton has had several pro and junior hockey teams over the years, including the AHL’s Binghamton Senators and Binghamton Devils and last season with the FPHL’s Binghamton Black Bears. The NA3HL’s Binghamton Jr. Senators played from 2017 to 2019.