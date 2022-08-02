Bemidji State promotes longtime assistant coach Winter to associate head coach for Beavers

Bemidji State has announced that longtime assistant coach Travis Winter has been promoted to associate head coach for the Beavers’ men’s hockey team.

“Travis has been an integral part of the success of Beaver hockey and the Beaver hockey tradition,” said BSU head coach Tom Serratore in a statement. “He’s an accomplished and well-respected professional as a recruiter, coach and advocate for Beaver hockey and our student-athletes.”

“I’m excited about the future of Beaver hockey,” added Winter. “This program, university and community mean a lot to me and my family. Coach Serratore has been a great mentor, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and Coach Gibbons as we move forward.”

Winter has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Beavers.

A four-year letter-winner for the Beavers, Winter collected 28 goals and 37 assists for 65 points in 118 games for the Beavers between 2005 and 2009.