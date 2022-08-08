Following Whitney’s retirement, Post assistant Richter named head coach for Eagles

Post has announced that Tim Richter will be the new men’s hockey coach, following the retirement of former head coach Pete Whitney.

Richter’s move to head coach comes after seven seasons as the assistant coach under Whitney.

“It’s been a pleasure coaching and learning from Coach Whitney,” Richter said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job with this program. The most important takeaway from working with Coach Whitney was taking care of the details. The small things that people overlook, which makes a successful program.”

During the 2021-2022 campaign, Richter was an integral part in helping the Eagles reach the 2022 Northeast-10 championship game in just their second season in the conference, including a 3-2 overtime win over top-seed Southern New Hampshire in the semifinals.

Richter was a standout player in his own right, both collegiately and professionally.

During his time at UMass Boston, Richter appeared in 51 games, tallying 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points, including 12 goals and 14 assists during his senior season.

From there, Richter went on to play professionally with the Danbury Whalers/Titans of the Federal Prospects Hockey League for four seasons.

“I feel confident we will keep building and competing day in and day out to get back to the NE10 championship,” Richter said. “With the current leadership we have in place as well as the mix of new and returning players, we are ready to put the work in to be there on a consistent basis.”

Richter graduated from UMass Boston in 2013 with a degree in sociology.